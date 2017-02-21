Smith Leads Huskers in Florida
Kate Smith fired an opening-round 71 before adding a second-round 75 to lead the Nebraska women's golf team on Monday at the Central District Invitational in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Smith, a freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., closed the first day of Nebraska's spring season with a 36-hole total of 146 to sit in a tie for fifth place in a 75-player field heading into Tuesday's final round on the 6,265-yard layout of the St. Lucie Trail Golf Club.
