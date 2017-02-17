Rider leaps for his life as train bea...

Rider leaps for his life as train bears down

22 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In a video taken from the driver's cab of the train, a dirt biker jumps for his life as the high-speed V/Line train approaches near Melbourne, Australia. V/Line released the video in a call for the community to play it safe near rail lines.

