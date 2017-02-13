PSL dermatologist medical license sti...

PSL dermatologist medical license still active?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WPTV Local News

Port St. Lucie dermatologist, Dr. Gary Marder, did not want to comment Friday on an $18 million settlement he agreed to after federal investigators accused him of wrongfully diagnosing patients with skin cancer, giving them unnecessary treatment and pocketing millions in profits. Gloria Strumalo was a former patient of Dr. Marder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) 35 min richardcheese 364
Blood, Sweat, Tears concert at Sunrise. Sat samson1108 2
Stuart or Hobe sound or ??? Moving from a subur... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Vankalen 2
News Five arrested for violent robberies in Stuart Feb 6 spud 3
News Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for Calling P... Jan 31 Christine DH 1
News Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12) Jan 30 Pharting Gun 48
Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16) Jan 22 Topic 8
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC