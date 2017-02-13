PSL dermatologist medical license still active?
Port St. Lucie dermatologist, Dr. Gary Marder, did not want to comment Friday on an $18 million settlement he agreed to after federal investigators accused him of wrongfully diagnosing patients with skin cancer, giving them unnecessary treatment and pocketing millions in profits. Gloria Strumalo was a former patient of Dr. Marder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
