People at Mast's office: 'Hear us out'

With Congress in recess, U.S. Representatives headed back home for a quick breaK, including Rep. Brian Mast of District 18. But he had a crowd waiting for him back at his office on Tuesday afternoon. It's part of a statewide effort of Floridians banding together to tell their elected officials to stand up for them as their best line of defense from the "chaos in the White House."

