Mets Spring Training stadium renamed to First Data Field
The New York Mets have entered into a new sponsorship deal this year that has changed their Spring Training stadium's name. The deal, which was announced on Thursday morning, is with First Data - a secure payment service - and it will run for the next 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rising Apple.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|156
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Tue
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Benchmark
|4
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Tue
|chris
|1
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Feb 20
|Sunshine
|1
|Shooting Cartoonists (May '15)
|Feb 15
|Freedom
|7
|The Media Conceal (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Poblacht
|9
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC