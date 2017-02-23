Mets Spring Training stadium renamed ...

Mets Spring Training stadium renamed to First Data Field

The New York Mets have entered into a new sponsorship deal this year that has changed their Spring Training stadium's name. The deal, which was announced on Thursday morning, is with First Data - a secure payment service - and it will run for the next 10 years.

