Man who walked out of trial in 2015 back in Martin jail

Monday Feb 20

While on trial for drug trafficking charges two years ago, Jontavis Burgess left a Martin County courthouse to grab lunch. The 36-year-old was arrested this week at a Port St. Lucie home.

