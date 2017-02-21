Man who walked out of trial in 2015 back in Martin jail
While on trial for drug trafficking charges two years ago, Jontavis Burgess left a Martin County courthouse to grab lunch. The 36-year-old was arrested this week at a Port St. Lucie home.
