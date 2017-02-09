Jewish ex-con gets 30 years in Florid...

Jewish ex-con gets 30 years in Florida mosque fire

Tuesday Feb 7

An ex-convict who posted anti-Islamic rants online pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for setting fire to a mosque that the Orlando nightclub shooter attended occasionally. Joseph Schreiber, dressed in a burnt orange jumpsuit, his wrists and ankles shackled, pleaded no contest during Monday's hearing before Circuit Judge Steven Levin.

