Home invasion investigation leads to grow houses

Thursday Feb 2

The apparent victim of a home invasion was himself arrested after police discovered two marijuana grow houses in Port St. Lucie, according to police. Tuesday night officers were sent to a home in the 2200 block of SW Lawrence Street after a caller from Okeechobee claimed there was a break-in at the residence at a person inside was assaulted.

Port St. Lucie, FL

