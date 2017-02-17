Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- If you own a gun, don't leave it in your car. That's the message from the Port St. Lucie Police Department after it says 4 guns were stolen from three vehicles in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting Cartoonists (May '15)
|Feb 15
|Freedom
|7
|The Media Conceal (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Poblacht
|9
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb 15
|Osama
|19
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb 15
|USSLiberty
|3
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|USSLiberty
|30
|Severe Child Torture Policy in Florida. (Jul '09)
|Feb 15
|Blacksmith
|75
|Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero.
|Feb 15
|JSomalia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC