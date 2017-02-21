Florida woman charged with shooting up heroin in 7-Eleven bathroom
A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after reportedly shooting up heroin in a 7-Eleven bathroom, Port St. Lucie police said. Late Wednesday an officer was at the 7-Eleven and heard groaning from the women's bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb 21
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Benchmark
|4
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Feb 21
|chris
|1
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Feb 20
|Sunshine
|1
|Shooting Cartoonists (May '15)
|Feb 15
|Freedom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC