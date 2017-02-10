Doctor wrongly diagnosed patients wit...

Doctor wrongly diagnosed patients with cancer

Thursday Feb 9

Dr. Gary Marder in Port St Lucie has agreed to pay up to $18 million to reimburse the government for Medicare payments on patients who were not ill. Prosecutors allege that Dr. Marder falsely diagnosed patients with skin cancer and put them through medically unnecessary radiation treatments, pocketing millions from the insurance companies.

