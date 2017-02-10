Doctor wrongly diagnosed patients with cancer
Dr. Gary Marder in Port St Lucie has agreed to pay up to $18 million to reimburse the government for Medicare payments on patients who were not ill. Prosecutors allege that Dr. Marder falsely diagnosed patients with skin cancer and put them through medically unnecessary radiation treatments, pocketing millions from the insurance companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blood, Sweat, Tears concert at Sunrise.
|Sat
|samson1108
|2
|Stuart or Hobe sound or ??? Moving from a subur... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Vankalen
|2
|Five arrested for violent robberies in Stuart
|Feb 6
|spud
|3
|Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for Calling P...
|Jan 31
|Christine DH
|1
|Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|Pharting Gun
|48
|Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Topic
|8
|Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero.
|Jan 20
|Rib
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC