Doctor plans to sue for half a billion dollars
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A dermatologist who agreed to an $18 million settlement with the federal government over allegations he wrongfully diagnosed patients with cancer at his Port St. Lucie and Okeechobee practices, announced on Friday he is going to sue the whistleblower in the case as well as several media outlets.
