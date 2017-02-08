Burglars foiled by store's impact-resistant glass
In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
