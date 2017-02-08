Burglars foiled by store's impact-res...

Burglars foiled by store's impact-resistant glass

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stuart or Hobe sound or ??? Moving from a subur... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Vankalen 2
News Five arrested for violent robberies in Stuart Feb 6 spud 3
News Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for Calling P... Jan 31 Christine DH 1
News Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12) Jan 30 Pharting Gun 48
Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16) Jan 22 Topic 8
Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero. Jan 20 Rib 3
Severe Child Torture Policy in Florida. (Jul '09) Jan 17 Erno 74
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC