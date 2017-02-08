Bungling burglars resort to HEADBUTTING glass doors
Two bungling thieves resorted to head-butting a window as they tried to break into gas station with shatter resistant glass. Video footage showed the two suspects attempting to break into the Mobil Gas Station, in Port St Lucie, on February 7. After smashing the window several times with the hammer, the suspect then rammed his body into the shattered door but was still unable to gain entry.
