'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' tearing PSL family apart
The policy expired at 4 p.m. and Jose Ortega from Cuba made it to the border by 6 p.m. Two hours that made the difference and meant he was not able to come to the U.S. and join his mother in Port St. Lucie. Suarez about her cousin and Jose's mother Miriam Herrera.
