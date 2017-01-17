Vandals damage 35 vehicles, police say
Three people have been arrested for a vandalism spree that damaged at least 35 vehicles in Port St. Lucie, according to police. The suspects used markers to draw obscene pictures and messages on the vehicles that were parked in the 2500 block of SE Tiger Avenue Friday night, police said.
