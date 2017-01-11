Port St. Lucie woman claims $1 millio...

Port St. Lucie woman claims $1 million prize playing $5,000,000...

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Lottery announces that Sharon Porto, 59, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 MONOPOLYa FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $770,000.

Port St. Lucie, FL

