Port St. Lucie woman claims $1 million prize playing $5,000,000...
The Florida Lottery announces that Sharon Porto, 59, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 MONOPOLYa FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $770,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet up
|Jan 12
|Fatcat
|1
|Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08)
|Jan 11
|Mmm
|216
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Dec 29
|See you in Hell Mr B
|11
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|Monkey
|10
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|hell raiser
|6
|Costco
|Dec '16
|concerned
|2
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC