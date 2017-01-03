Police: Dating app leads to robbery, ...

Police: Dating app leads to robbery, arrest

Port St. Lucie investigators say a man had a harrowing experience after meeting another man using the dating app MeetMe. They got together at a home on December 29, where the alleged victim met 26-year-old Cleveland White Jamison.

