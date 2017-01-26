Mop-wearing Florida man looking for eggs 'terrified entire family'
Police say James Dizney Fields, 58, of Port St. Lucie wore a mop on his head like a mask while banging on a neighbor's door on Jan. 13, according to a TCPalm.com report . According to a police report, when the neighbor opened the door, he saw the mop-adorned Fields and couldn't understand him, so he closed and locked the door.
