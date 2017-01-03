Mom Sentenced to 30 Years in 5-Year-Old Son's Death
A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, even though prosecutors had sought a life sentence. Superior Court Judge Dennis Nieves told Michelle Lodzinski, 49, she had repeatedly lied about the disappearance and death of Timothy Wiltsey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Dec 29
|See you in Hell Mr B
|11
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|Khan
|11
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|hell raiser
|6
|Costco
|Dec 13
|concerned
|2
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec 11
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec 8
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC