Mom Sentenced to 30 Years in 5-Year-Old Son's Death

A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, even though prosecutors had sought a life sentence. Superior Court Judge Dennis Nieves told Michelle Lodzinski, 49, she had repeatedly lied about the disappearance and death of Timothy Wiltsey.

