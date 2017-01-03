Mom convicted in young son's death du...

Mom convicted in young son's death due to be sentenced

Wednesday Jan 4

A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 is about to learn her fate. Michelle Lodzinski is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

