Ex-Mets pitcher Anthony Young diagnosed with inoperable brain tumor
A former Mets pitcher most remembered for his record-setting 27 straight decision losses has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor that doctors cannot reach to evaluate. Anthony Young, who was known as "AY" during his time was with the club through the 1991-93 seasons, will be admitted to Baylor University for further treatment, NorthJersey.com reported.
