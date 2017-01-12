46-year-old man killed after truck crashes into Port St. Lucie canal
Back dropped by the US and Cuban flags, US President Barack Obama, left, and Cuba's President Raul Castro gesture during a press conference following a joint statement in Havana, Cuba, Monday, March 21, 2016. The Obama administration is ending the "wet foot, dry foot" policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet up
|Jan 12
|Fatcat
|1
|Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08)
|Jan 11
|Mmm
|216
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Dec 29
|See you in Hell Mr B
|11
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|No peace for liars
|9
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|hell raiser
|6
|Costco
|Dec '16
|concerned
|2
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC