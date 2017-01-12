46-year-old man killed after truck crashes into Port St. Lucie canal

Back dropped by the US and Cuban flags, US President Barack Obama, left, and Cuba's President Raul Castro gesture during a press conference following a joint statement in Havana, Cuba, Monday, March 21, 2016. The Obama administration is ending the "wet foot, dry foot" policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.