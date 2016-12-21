Tim Tebow could play for Mets in spri...

Tim Tebow could play for Mets in spring training

Tuesday Dec 6

Manager Terry Collins said he'd like Tebow to play in spring training games even though the former NFL quarterback has a long ways to go in his transition to baseball. Tebow may be a mainstay in Mets minor league camp, but Collins knows people - especially close to where Tebow won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Florida - want to see him play.

