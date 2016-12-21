See Mets' spring training 2017 report...

See Mets' spring training 2017 report dates here

Thursday Dec 1

Pitchers and catchers will report to the team's training complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Feb. 12, and their first partial workout and physicals will be held Feb. 13. Their first full workout will happen Feb. 14. Position players will report on Feb. 17. Their physicals and first partial workout will happen the next day. The team's first full workout will happen Feb. 19. "I think the Mets had communicated publicly and privately in a much different way this year than they had last year that they had interest in bringing him back," Cespedes' agent Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Port St. Lucie, FL

