Recovery Villas of the Treasure Coast Fighting Against the Fatal Drug & Alcohol Epidemic

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery Villas of the Treasure Coast is the name of a rehabilitation facility based in this city of Port St. Lucie to provide the proper help to those patients living under the shadow of drug or alcohol addiction. Alcohol and drug addiction have become a leading epidemic, and indeed nowadays the world is facing serious problems controlling it when daily more people are getting addicted.

