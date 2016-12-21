Recovery Villas of the Treasure Coast Fighting Against the Fatal Drug & Alcohol Epidemic
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery Villas of the Treasure Coast is the name of a rehabilitation facility based in this city of Port St. Lucie to provide the proper help to those patients living under the shadow of drug or alcohol addiction. Alcohol and drug addiction have become a leading epidemic, and indeed nowadays the world is facing serious problems controlling it when daily more people are getting addicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|15 hr
|Khan
|11
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|hell raiser
|6
|Costco
|Dec 13
|concerned
|2
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec 11
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec 8
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov 30
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|MomE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC