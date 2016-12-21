Police: 1-man shoplifting spree comes to an end

Port St. Lucie police say they have put an end to a one-man shoplifting spree that targeted several Wal-Marts. Police say Joshua Robert Fox, 43, was caught by store security Saturday night trying to walk away with a shopping cart-full of items from the Wal-Mart in the 1600 block of NW St. Lucie West Boulevard.

