Former doctor sentenced to 18 months on drug conspiracy charge
Former Palm Beach County doctor Stuart Fox, 65, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to traffic in oxycodone and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He is permanently barred from seeking to reinstate the medical license he previously surrendered.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
