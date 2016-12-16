Former doctor sentenced to 18 months ...

Former doctor sentenced to 18 months on drug conspiracy charge

Friday Dec 16 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Former Palm Beach County doctor Stuart Fox, 65, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to traffic in oxycodone and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He is permanently barred from seeking to reinstate the medical license he previously surrendered.

