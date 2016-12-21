Five malnourished children found livi...

Five malnourished children found living in a car with their healthy parents

Thursday Dec 22

Five malnourished children have been found living in car at Walmart with healthy parents, police say. A deputy said he was on a routine patrol in Greenacres, Florida, last weekend when he spotted a blue Toyota in a Walmart parking lot.

