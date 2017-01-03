Construction on Crosstown Parkway set to begin
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Controversial construction. After decades of planning and designing the Crosstown Parkway Extension Bridge, the project will break ground in less than a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Dec 29
|See you in Hell Mr B
|11
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|Khan
|11
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|hell raiser
|6
|Costco
|Dec 13
|concerned
|2
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec 11
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec 8
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC