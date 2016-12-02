Construction Advances at Watercrest of St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care Community
Walker and Company Construction is making notable progress at the site of Watercrest of St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The 128 unit senior living community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group , broke ground this past summer and is scheduled to open to residents in late 2017.
