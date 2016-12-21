Audit re-highlights who-pays issue

As the Cape Coral Charter School Authority and the Cape Coral City Council decide how - or even whether - to handle the accusations exchanged between Mayor Marni Sawicki and School Superintendent Nelson Stephenson, we agree that an unresolved issue peeks from the pages of the audit report targeted by the mayor. We're not certain, however, that the money should 1) be "invested" all or in part, or 2) that it was Mr. Stephenson's responsibility to have done so since it is city that has the authority to invest certain reserve funds, not the superintendent or the Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.