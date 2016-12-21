Man shot in Port St. Lucie after altercation
The victim, a 23-year-old man, was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. The man told investigators that he was involved in an altercation with a man outside of the Hookah Moon Lounge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|hell raiser
|6
|Costco
|Dec 13
|concerned
|2
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec 11
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec 8
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov 30
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov 24
|MomE
|3
|Miami Dolphin fan club
|Nov '16
|Man1up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC