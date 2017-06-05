The Hi-Lo hotel aims to define Portland luxury
Underneath the sheen that comes with being downtown Portland's newest boutique hotel experience, The Hi-Lo aims to be the perfect, down-to-earth host balancing all the best that Oregon has to offer. Start with the fact that the 120-room hotel calls home the 1910 Oregon Pioneer Building on the National Register of Historic Places while also touting its one-of-a-kind, polished concept within the Marriott Autograph Collection.
