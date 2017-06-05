The Hi-Lo hotel aims to define Portla...

The Hi-Lo hotel aims to define Portland luxury

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: OregonLive.com

Underneath the sheen that comes with being downtown Portland's newest boutique hotel experience, The Hi-Lo aims to be the perfect, down-to-earth host balancing all the best that Oregon has to offer. Start with the fact that the 120-room hotel calls home the 1910 Oregon Pioneer Building on the National Register of Historic Places while also touting its one-of-a-kind, polished concept within the Marriott Autograph Collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Orford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15) Mar '17 JOHN K HUTCHISON 3
Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
a myrtle point alumni gets justice (Jul '15) Oct '16 Was justice served 4
News Oregon festival's giant nutcracker: 41 feet (Nov '14) Nov '14 DILF 4
News Talent woman finds possible tsunami debris (Mar '12) Jan '14 cticker 3
Is Your Online Marketing Campaign Effective Eno... (May '13) May '13 SuccessAds2 1
Flood Warning for Curry County starting Novembe... (Nov '12) Nov '12 Fawna 1
See all Port Orford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Orford Forum Now

Port Orford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Orford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Port Orford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC