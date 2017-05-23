Memorial service planned for longtime Clackamas Community College president
In 1968, Dr. John Hakanson was the third Clackamas Community College President when the school finally broke ground on its permanent campus. During the celebration of the school's 40th anniversary, the CCC shared a number of old photos with The Oregonian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Orford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|JOHN K HUTCHISON
|3
|Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|a myrtle point alumni gets justice (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Was justice served
|4
|Oregon festival's giant nutcracker: 41 feet (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|DILF
|4
|Talent woman finds possible tsunami debris (Mar '12)
|Jan '14
|cticker
|3
|Is Your Online Marketing Campaign Effective Eno... (May '13)
|May '13
|SuccessAds2
|1
|Flood Warning for Curry County starting Novembe... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|Fawna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Orford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC