Southern Oregon coastal fishing close...

Southern Oregon coastal fishing closed this year

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

The Pacific Fishery and Management Council has shut down chinook and coho salmon fishing for sport and commercial fishers on the southern Oregon coast. All salmon fishing is officially dead in the water this year off the Southern Oregon coast - doomed by a crash in chinook headed for Northern California's Klamath River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Orford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15) Mar '17 JOHN K HUTCHISON 3
Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
a myrtle point alumni gets justice (Jul '15) Oct '16 Was justice served 4
News Oregon festival's giant nutcracker: 41 feet (Nov '14) Nov '14 DILF 4
News Talent woman finds possible tsunami debris (Mar '12) Jan '14 cticker 3
Is Your Online Marketing Campaign Effective Eno... (May '13) May '13 SuccessAds2 1
Flood Warning for Curry County starting Novembe... (Nov '12) Nov '12 Fawna 1
See all Port Orford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Orford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Curry County was issued at April 14 at 12:51PM PDT

Port Orford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Orford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Port Orford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC