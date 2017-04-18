Annual fee for Oregon water rights wi...

Annual fee for Oregon water rights wins committee approval

Read more: Portland Tribune

A proposal to impose a new annual fee on all water rights in Oregon has passed a key legislative committee but the amount is no longer specified. House Bill 2706 originally sought a $100 yearly fee for every water right, capped at $1,000 for individual irrigators and $2,500 for municipal governments.

Port Orford, OR

