Sex offender notice goes out to Curry...

Sex offender notice goes out to Curry County residents

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KOBI NBC5

The Curry County Sheriff's Office is notifying the public about a "high risk" sex offender that is residing in Port Orford. According to Oregon State Police, in 1998, James Merlin Barker picked up a prostitute and took her to a remote area where he threatened her with a knife, choked her and bit her several times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Orford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15) Mar '17 JOHN K HUTCHISON 3
Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
a myrtle point alumni gets justice (Jul '15) Oct '16 Was justice served 4
News Oregon festival's giant nutcracker: 41 feet (Nov '14) Nov '14 DILF 4
News Talent woman finds possible tsunami debris (Mar '12) Jan '14 cticker 3
Is Your Online Marketing Campaign Effective Eno... (May '13) May '13 SuccessAds2 1
Flood Warning for Curry County starting Novembe... (Nov '12) Nov '12 Fawna 1
See all Port Orford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Orford Forum Now

Port Orford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Orford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Port Orford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC