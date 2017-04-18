Sex offender notice goes out to Curry County residents
The Curry County Sheriff's Office is notifying the public about a "high risk" sex offender that is residing in Port Orford. According to Oregon State Police, in 1998, James Merlin Barker picked up a prostitute and took her to a remote area where he threatened her with a knife, choked her and bit her several times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Port Orford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|JOHN K HUTCHISON
|3
|Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|a myrtle point alumni gets justice (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Was justice served
|4
|Oregon festival's giant nutcracker: 41 feet (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|DILF
|4
|Talent woman finds possible tsunami debris (Mar '12)
|Jan '14
|cticker
|3
|Is Your Online Marketing Campaign Effective Eno... (May '13)
|May '13
|SuccessAds2
|1
|Flood Warning for Curry County starting Novembe... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|Fawna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Orford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC