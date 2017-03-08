Coastal Caucus supports commission de...

Coastal Caucus supports commission decision on gillnetting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Portland Tribune

A group of state legislators from the Oregon coast are voicing support for a controversial decision by the state's fish and wildlife commission to maintain commercial gillnetting along the Columbia River. In so doing, they contradict the wishes of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other legislators who support a plan to phase out gillnetting on the river's main stem as outlined in an agreement with Washington state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Orford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
a myrtle point alumni gets justice (Jul '15) Oct '16 Was justice served 4
Storm Oct '16 Jan 1
News Oregon festival's giant nutcracker: 41 feet (Nov '14) Nov '14 DILF 4
News Talent woman finds possible tsunami debris (Mar '12) Jan '14 cticker 3
Is Your Online Marketing Campaign Effective Eno... (May '13) May '13 SuccessAds2 1
Flood Warning for Curry County starting Novembe... (Nov '12) Nov '12 Fawna 1
See all Port Orford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Orford Forum Now

Port Orford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Orford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Port Orford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC