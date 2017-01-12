One person killed in Curry County pla...

One person killed in Curry County plane crash

Curry County Sheriff John Ward said the pilot of the single engine Cessna may have had medical issues prior to the crash. The pilot was reportedly trying to make it to Cape Blanco, but ground crews lost communication with the plane before it landed.

