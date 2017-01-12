Eugene area man and toddler still mis...

Eugene area man and toddler still missing after being swept into Pacific

Read more: OregonLive.com

On Sunday around 1 p.m., Oregon State Police, United States Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a report of a 31-year-old man and his 3-year-old son swept into the ocean on a beach near Floras Lake in Curry County on the southern part of the Oregon Coast between Bandon and Port Orford. According to a release from Oregon State Police, the two were from the Eugene area.

Port Orford, OR

