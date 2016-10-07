Aerial survey detects tree mortality ...

Aerial survey detects tree mortality across Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 7, 2016 Read more: The News-Review

Flying 1,500 feet above the forested lands of Oregon, forest officials worked quickly to identify and document tree mortality. A joint state and federal effort, both U.S. Forest Service and Department of Forestry officials fly over most forested land in the state without regard to ownership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Orford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
a myrtle point alumni gets justice (Jul '15) Oct '16 Was justice served 4
Storm Oct '16 Jan 1
News Oregon festival's giant nutcracker: 41 feet (Nov '14) Nov '14 DILF 4
News Talent woman finds possible tsunami debris (Mar '12) Jan '14 cticker 3
Is Your Online Marketing Campaign Effective Eno... (May '13) May '13 SuccessAds2 1
Flood Warning for Curry County starting Novembe... (Nov '12) Nov '12 Fawna 1
See all Port Orford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Orford Forum Now

Port Orford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Orford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Port Orford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC