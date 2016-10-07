Aerial survey detects tree mortality across Oregon
Flying 1,500 feet above the forested lands of Oregon, forest officials worked quickly to identify and document tree mortality. A joint state and federal effort, both U.S. Forest Service and Department of Forestry officials fly over most forested land in the state without regard to ownership.
