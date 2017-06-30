Vandal defaces Port Lavaca park on ho...

Vandal defaces Port Lavaca park on holiday 7 hours from now

54 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

If you have information about the spray-painting vandalism at Fay Bauer Sterling Park, call the Port Lavaca Police Department at 361-552-3788. Police are searching for the person responsible for spray painting over a sign honoring Port Lavaca residents who served in Operation Desert Storm.

Port Lavaca, TX

