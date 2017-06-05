Veterans appreciate Warrior's Weekend experience and community...

To the wonderful citizens, volunteers, escorts and townspeople of the communities of Victoria, Port O'Connor, Port Lavaca, Bay City and Houston, on behalf of the hundreds of veterans - injured, ill and wounded soldiers - their families and caregivers, I extend a heartfelt thank you for the support and services provided during Warrior's Weekend 2017. The unbelievable excitement began in the airport in Houston and got better as the caravan of beneficiaries of this great gift were bussed to the port.

