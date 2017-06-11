Today Service for June 11, 2017 33 minutes ago Anderson, Harmon Sr.,...

COLE, EMMETT, 87, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546. MAYS, FRANCES, 96, of Richmond: Walk-in visitation 12 - 6 p.m. with receiving from 5 - 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.