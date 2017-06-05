Sheriff, police chief team up to help public 40 minutes ago
Bobbie Vickery, the newly elected Calhoun County sheriff, talks with a member of the Calhoun County Rotary Club after their meeting. "I like to come to the meetings to help build better community involvement," Vickery said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Visit Often..Any women Interested in Casual Fun
|1 hr
|Sad but true
|2
|Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony)
|May 8
|PINV2017
|1
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|brainie ack
|8
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar '17
|James
|1
|What if
|Mar '17
|Wow
|5
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC