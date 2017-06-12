Juneteenth celebrates progress, not v...

Juneteenth celebrates progress, not victory 59 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The weekend will kickoff Friday evening with a block party. There will be a DJ and an open-mic session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Lavaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seen it 2 hr For real 2
Eyes open 2 hr For real 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Jun 7 USS LIBERTY 10
Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony) May '17 PINV2017 1
Alcoa Plant Mar '17 James 1
What if Mar '17 Wow 5
hello Feb '17 wink 1
See all Port Lavaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Lavaca Forum Now

Port Lavaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Lavaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Port Lavaca, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC