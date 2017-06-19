Former Port Lavaca mayor honored on 90th birthday 37 minutes ago

Former Port Lavaca mayor honored on 9...

Tiney Browning is a woman who pushed Port Lavaca forward and served as a role model for her peers and city leaders. About 100 people gathered Sunday at Bauer Community Center to honor and celebrate Browning's 90th birthday with hugs, smiles and fellowship.

