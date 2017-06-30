Death Notice for June 30, 2017 24 minutes ago Victoria County Pena,...
PENA, LARRY, 42, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
