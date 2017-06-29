Correction 15 minutes ago - Loretta Junek, 81, of Austin, attended a...
Junek was misidentified in a photo caption on Page A1 Monday. - The Patriot Park Renaming Celebration will be from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Lavaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony)
|May '17
|PINV2017
|1
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar '17
|James
|1
|hello
|Feb '17
|wink
|1
|port lavaca dodge
|Jan '17
|shopping around
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Town (May '16)
|Oct '16
|mrj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port Lavaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC